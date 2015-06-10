Putin to stress business ties on Italy trip

Russian president Vladimir Putin will be in Italy on Wednesday (10 June) on a business-oriented trip which many consider an attempt to woo Italy away from the EU sanctions policy.

Putin will celebrate Russia Day - the country's national holiday - at the Universal Expo in Milan with Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi.

He will then head to Rome to meet Italian president Sergio Mattarella, before going to the Vatican to see Pope Francis.

Putin may also spend the evening with h...