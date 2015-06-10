Ad
euobserver
Italian PM Matteo Renzi (l) and Russian president Vladimir Putin (r) at the Kremlin in March (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Putin to stress business ties on Italy trip

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Russian president Vladimir Putin will be in Italy on Wednesday (10 June) on a business-oriented trip which many consider an attempt to woo Italy away from the EU sanctions policy.

Putin will celebrate Russia Day - the country's national holiday - at the Universal Expo in Milan with Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi.

He will then head to Rome to meet Italian president Sergio Mattarella, before going to the Vatican to see Pope Francis.

Putin may also spend the evening with h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Russia blacklist of EU names 'unjustified'
EU and US 'ready' to increase Russia sanctions
Italian PM Matteo Renzi (l) and Russian president Vladimir Putin (r) at the Kremlin in March (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections