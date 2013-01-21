Ad
Angela Merkel: Still Ms Popular, but her coalition is being put to the test (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Regional elections spell trouble for Merkel

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

The Social Democrats and Greens narrowly won the elections in Lower Saxony on Sunday (20 January), indicating a tougher-than-expected race for Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition at general elections in September.

At the end of a race that pollsters said was too close to call, it all came down to less than one percent of the vote: the so-called "Red-Green" camp scored 46.3 percent of the vote and got one seat more in the regional parliament, enough to topple the ruling "Bl...

