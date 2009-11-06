ECB signals exit from emergency lending

The European Central Bank left eurozone interest rates unchanged at one percent on Thursday (5 November), but signalled it will start a gradual exit from emergency lending measures initiated since the credit crunch began.

"Not all liquidity measures will be needed to the same extent as in the past," the bank's president, Jean-Claude Trichet, told journalists.

"Enhanced credit support on which we embarked is not for eternity," he added.

Since global credit supplies started...