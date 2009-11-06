Ad
euobserver
The ECB signaled that emergency lending measures will gradually come to an end (Photo: European Community)

ECB signals exit from emergency lending

by Andrew Willis,

The European Central Bank left eurozone interest rates unchanged at one percent on Thursday (5 November), but signalled it will start a gradual exit from emergency lending measures initiated since the credit crunch began.

"Not all liquidity measures will be needed to the same extent as in the past," the bank's president, Jean-Claude Trichet, told journalists.

"Enhanced credit support on which we embarked is not for eternity," he added.

Since global credit supplies started...

euobserver

