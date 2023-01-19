Ad
euobserver
EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders said Ukraine's prosecutor general has so far registered more than 60,000 reports related to crimes committed during the war in Ukraine (Photo: Rodrigo Abd)

MEPs urge EU countries to back a special tribunal on Russia

Rule of Law
Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs on Thursday (19 January) called on EU governments to back the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

The resolution, which is non-binding, was approved with 472 votes to 19 no and 33 abstentions, adding the parliament's political weight to efforts to create a special court to hold Russia, including its top leadership, accountable.

The resolution called on EU countries "use all means at their disposal to increase cooperation wit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawUkraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

More EU teams needed to prosecute Ukraine war crimes
Almost 15,000 war crime cases already, says Ukraine prosecutor
Legal scholars: Prosecuting Putin 'legally problematic'
Ukraine files cases against 45 suspected war criminals
EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders said Ukraine's prosecutor general has so far registered more than 60,000 reports related to crimes committed during the war in Ukraine (Photo: Rodrigo Abd)

Tags

Rule of LawUkraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections