MEPs urge EU countries to back a special tribunal on Russia

MEPs on Thursday (19 January) called on EU governments to back the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

The resolution, which is non-binding, was approved with 472 votes to 19 no and 33 abstentions, adding the parliament's political weight to efforts to create a special court to hold Russia, including its top leadership, accountable.

The resolution called on EU countries "use all means at their disposal to increase cooperation wit...