EU leaders have until Friday for refugee resettlement pledges

Last summer, the EU hosted an unprecedented forum on refugee resettlement — bringing together EU countries, Canada, the US and civil society organisations — with the goal of reviving this vital refugee protection tool.
"I want more people to come safely to Europe, so fewer people will risk their lives," EU commissioner Ylva Johansson ...
Harlem Désir is senior vice-president for Europe for the International Rescue Committee.
