EU Parliament's top official to be picked by MEPs amid concerns

The top echelon of the European Parliament could on Monday (12 September) appoint the new head of the EU institution's administrative wing.
The secretary general of the European Parliament is one of the most powerful éminence grise positions within the EU bubble — although little known to the wider public.
And while the secretary general is an administrative role, the selection has always been a highly-political affair, and inherently politicised since the top official is picked...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
