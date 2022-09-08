Ad
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis has denied any wrongdoing (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Greece accused of undermining rule of law in wiretap scandal

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Greek government has been accused of violating the rule of law, following a wiretapping scandal that has ensnared Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"What is being described here as the wiretapping scandal in Greece is yet another indication as to how much the rule of law is being violated in Greece," Greek journalist Thanasis Koukakis told MEPs on Thursday (8 September).

Koukakis, who has contributed to CNN Greece, the Financial Times and CNBC, had been targeted by Pre...

