MEPs tighten deforestation rules, covering banks

MEPs in the environment committee reached an agreement on Tuesday (12 July) over how to reduce the global deforestation driven by European consumption of certain commodities — pushing for more ambition in a key EU climate law.
The report, adopted by the majority of lawmakers, supports a wider scope and stricter rules to verify that only deforestation-free products are allowed in the EU market, including increased fines and penalties for those companies found in breach of their obligatio...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
