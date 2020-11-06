Berlin, Madrid, Amsterdam fought Commission - and won

An outcry from major European city governments - such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Madrid, Barcelona and Budapest - has helped shelve an EU Commission power grab over the services industry.
In a little-noticed procedural manoeuvre, last month the commission was forced to withdraw a so-called 'Services Notification Procedure' - which would have given it advance veto power over ...
Olivier Hoedeman is a researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory, an NGO which researches corporate lobbying in Brussels.
