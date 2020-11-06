Ad
euobserver
Berlin. The EU directive would have forced local, regional, and national authorities to notify the Commission of any new planned regulations affecting the services sector three months in advance (Photo: Nicolas Nova)

Berlin, Madrid, Amsterdam fought Commission - and won

EU Political
Opinion
by Olivier Hoedeman, Brussels,

An outcry from major European city governments - such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Madrid, Barcelona and Budapest - has helped shelve an EU Commission power grab over the services industry.

In a little-noticed procedural manoeuvre, last month the commission was forced to withdraw a so-called 'Services Notification Procedure' - which would have given it advance veto power over ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Olivier Hoedeman is a researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory, an NGO which researches corporate lobbying in Brussels.

Related articles

State of the Union? Cities and regions will be pivotal
EU regions: pandemic should force decision-making rethink
Major regional discrepancies in Covid-19 response, report finds
Nine-in-ten EU regions face revenue plunge, report finds
Berlin. The EU directive would have forced local, regional, and national authorities to notify the Commission of any new planned regulations affecting the services sector three months in advance (Photo: Nicolas Nova)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Olivier Hoedeman is a researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory, an NGO which researches corporate lobbying in Brussels.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections