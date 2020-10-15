Ad
Nearly 34 million Europeans are unable to afford to keep their home adequately warm (Photo: World Bank Photo Collection)

EU seeks to renovate 35 million buildings by 2030

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (14 October) the EU's "renovation wave" - aimed at doubling the renovation rate of existing buildings in the next 10 years, while improving energy efficiency across the bloc to reduce associated emissions.

That means that about 35 million buildings could be renovated over the next ten years, creating more than 160,000 new jobs in the construction secto...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

