Eight member states have defended natural gas in the transition towards climate neutrality, amid fears over the costs of renewables (Photo: Johannes Jansson/norden.org)

Draft EU 'green recovery' plan amid clash over natural gas

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission's recovery plan from the coronavirus pandemic will give priority to building renovation, renewables and hydrogen as well as to clean mobility and waste management, according to a draft document seen by EUobserver.

"For climate change, there is no vaccine. This is why Europe must now invest in a clean future," commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs earlier this month, when she promised to make the Green Deal the cornerstone of the EU's recovery plan....

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

