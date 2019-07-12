Von der Leyen vote the focus This WEEK

All eyes turn to Strasbourg next week, when on Tuesday (16 July) MEPs will vote on whether German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen should become the next EU commission president.

European lawmakers will hear from von der Leyen at 9am, then the heads of political groups will speak, then von der Leyen has the floor again to address the group leaders' questions.

In the second round, MEPs will react to the German candidate - who would be the first-ever female to head the EU com...