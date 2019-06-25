Europe's rights watchdog lifts Russia sanctions

The Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog, has lifted its sanctions on Russia in a moral victory for the Kremlin.

Some 118 MPs on the council's "parliamentary assembly" voted to do so in Strasbourg, France, on Monday (25 June), while 62 voted against, and 10 abstained.

It meant Russia can take part in the assembly's votes again after its rights were suspended over its invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

Special measures pa...