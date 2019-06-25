Ad
The Council of Europe, created in 1949, is a separate body from EU institutions (Photo: EUobserver)

Europe's rights watchdog lifts Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog, has lifted its sanctions on Russia in a moral victory for the Kremlin.

Some 118 MPs on the council's "parliamentary assembly" voted to do so in Strasbourg, France, on Monday (25 June), while 62 voted against, and 10 abstained.

It meant Russia can take part in the assembly's votes again after its rights were suspended over its invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

