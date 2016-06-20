Reform the EU, with or without Britain

On Thursday 23 June, Britain will vote on whether in to stay or to leave the EU.

From a Dutch, British and European perspective, I wholeheartedly support Britain staying in the EU. The influence and position of both the UK and the EU will decline in case of a Brexit. Scots, Welsh and the Northern-Irish could opt for leaving the UK in order to remain part of the EU. I fear this could turn Great Britain into little England.

If Britain choses to leave the EU, demands for referendum...