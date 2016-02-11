Main 'Brexit' issues await EU leaders

The main political decisions on the UK's demands for a renegotiated EU membership will have to be decided by EU leaders next week, after national negotiators and EU ambassadors held their second meeting on the matter on Thursday (11 February) in Brussels.

Negotiators combed through the finer details of the UK's draft deal with the EU, in what EU sources described as a "constructive" meeting, with "good progress" made on legal and technical clarifications, but the major decisions will ha...