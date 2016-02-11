Ad
euobserver
EU Council chief Tusk (c) intensifies diplomatic efforts over Brexit deal (Photo: consillium.europa.eu)

Main 'Brexit' issues await EU leaders

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The main political decisions on the UK's demands for a renegotiated EU membership will have to be decided by EU leaders next week, after national negotiators and EU ambassadors held their second meeting on the matter on Thursday (11 February) in Brussels.

Negotiators combed through the finer details of the UK's draft deal with the EU, in what EU sources described as a "constructive" meeting, with "good progress" made on legal and technical clarifications, but the major decisions will ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland 'satisfied' with UK demands in EU referendum talks
EU-UK talks stumbling on banks and benefits
EU-UK deal must preserve social rights
EU Council chief Tusk (c) intensifies diplomatic efforts over Brexit deal (Photo: consillium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections