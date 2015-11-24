Ad
euobserver
French, Finnish and Greek finance ministers Sapin (l), Stubb (c) and Tsakalotos (r). (Photo: Consillium)

Terror overshadows Greece at Eurogroup meeting

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Monday's (23 November) Eurogroup meeting illustrated the shift of the EU's priorities from the Greek financial crisis to refugees and terrorism.

After many weeks of negotiations, Greece received €2 billion. But minds were elsewhere.

The eurozone finance ministers meeting took place despite Brussels remaining on maximum alert.

"I'm happy that we could meet today," Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said at the press conference that followed the meeting. "That's a good s...

