Greece erected a fence along its border with Turkey. Other EU states are doing the same (Photo: euoparl.europa.eu)

Analysis

EU mantra of 'solidarity' lost on asylum

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU mantras of values and inter-state cooperation have lost all meaning in the face of a refugee crisis which has cost the lives of thousands. Few people believe Europe's migration and refugee plans can work.

Some may cling to an ever-fleeting hope, while the most desperate issue warnings that Europe's borderless Schengen zone is fast approaching its end. The threat is real.

Germany's border closures are limited to six months under EU laws and must be lifted in May. Yet last ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs.

