euobserver
Media groups have issued a formal complaint against Poland (Photo: AK Rockefeller)

Free press groups raise 'alert' on Polish media law

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and other free-press defenders have issued a joint complaint against Poland over its controversial media reforms.

The groups told the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe, on Monday (4 January) that Poland's new law on public service media "is wholly unacceptable in a genuine democracy.”

Media groups have issued a formal complaint against Poland (Photo: AK Rockefeller)

Rule of Law

