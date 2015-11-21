Liberals debate their future in Budapest

There was an election mood at the Liberal congress in Budapest on Friday (20 November) night, as a rare debate took place between the two candidates running for the presidency of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe party.

Delegates prepared with banners and loud cheers for the clash between Siim Kallas, former Estonian prime minister and ex-EU commissioner, and Hans Van Baalen, a Dutch MEP.

The US-style political debate kicked off with introductory videos on the ca...