Candidates' ideas were not much different (Photo: EUobserver)

Liberals debate their future in Budapest

by Eszter Zalan, BUDAPEST,

There was an election mood at the Liberal congress in Budapest on Friday (20 November) night, as a rare debate took place between the two candidates running for the presidency of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe party.

Delegates prepared with banners and loud cheers for the clash between Siim Kallas, former Estonian prime minister and ex-EU commissioner, and Hans Van Baalen, a Dutch MEP.

The US-style political debate kicked off with introductory videos on the ca...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

