euobserver
A leaked draft shows the commission lowering a target for the preparing for re-use and the recycling of municipal waste (Photo: epsos.de)

Commission mulls lower targets in 'more ambitious' waste bill

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission is considering to propose waste and recycling targets lower than those in the plan it withdrew last year, when it promised to come back with a “more ambitious” proposal.

The commission is expected to present its circular economy strategy next week, including a new proposal on waste rules. A draft version of the proposal was leaked and seen by this website. Some of the targets are lower than those in the withdrawn proposal from 2014.

The undated document sta...

Green Economy

euobserver

