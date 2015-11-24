Ad
euobserver
Besides the Communists, Costa also needs the backing of the Left Bloc and Greens (Photo: David Baxendale)

Portugal president asks left-wingers for EU and Nato pledge

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Portugal’s political crisis entered a new phase on Monday (23 November), when president Anibal Cavaco Silva asked for guarantees from leftist parties, especially on next year’s budget, before allowing the formation of a government by Socialists.

Silva did not name the Socialist leader Antonio Costa prime minister, but asked him to start work to form a coalition.

The conservative president wants guarantees\nthe leftist fa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Coelho re-elected as PM of Portugal
Portugal caught up in post-election turmoil
Portugal’s leftist opposition topples government
Besides the Communists, Costa also needs the backing of the Left Bloc and Greens (Photo: David Baxendale)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections