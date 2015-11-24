Portugal president asks left-wingers for EU and Nato pledge

Portugal’s political crisis entered a new phase on Monday (23 November), when president Anibal Cavaco Silva asked for guarantees from leftist parties, especially on next year’s budget, before allowing the formation of a government by Socialists.
Silva did not name the Socialist leader Antonio Costa prime minister, but asked him to start work to form a coalition.
The conservative president wants guarantees\nthe leftist fa...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
