Brexit minister David Davis says a cut-off date for EU nationals staying Britain could set off a wave of new arrivals (Photo: Jason)

UK might not protect rights of EU nationals

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK might not guarantee the right to remain in Britain for EU nationals arriving between now and the official exit from the EU, the minister for the exit negotiations, David Davis said on Sunday (17 June).

Davis told the Mail on Sunday he aimed to negotiate a "a generous settlement for EU migrants here now and a generous settlement for British citizens in the EU".

But he also suggested the introduction of a retrospective cut-off date for EU nationals arriving now to Britain, ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

