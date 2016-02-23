Ad
Migrants near the Greek village of Idomeni, at the Macedonian border. "We cannot let Greece become an open air detention camp," a diplomat said. (Photo: Reuters)

Greek migration crisis enters worst-case scenario

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission and the Dutch EU presidency warned on Tuesday (23 February) of a humanitarian crisis in the Western Balkans and "especially in Greece,” adding that preparation for "contingency plans" was under way.

The warning comes after border controls along the Western Balkan migration route were tightened in recent days in Austria and Macedonia.

It is the realisation of a worst-case scenario becoming reality for EU authorities, in which Greece would be in effect cut of...

