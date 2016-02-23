Greek migration crisis enters worst-case scenario

The European Commission and the Dutch EU presidency warned on Tuesday (23 February) of a humanitarian crisis in the Western Balkans and "especially in Greece,” adding that preparation for "contingency plans" was under way.

The warning comes after border controls along the Western Balkan migration route were tightened in recent days in Austria and Macedonia.

It is the realisation of a worst-case scenario becoming reality for EU authorities, in which Greece would be in effect cut of...