EU leaders say UK's exit from the EU won't affect Balkan prospects to join the EU. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service/Photo: Nicolas Kovarik)

EU reassures Balkans on post-Brexit enlargement

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU, France and Germany have told Balkan leaders that the UK's exit from the EU would not stop aspirant countries from one day joining the fractured bloc.

French president Francois Hollande and Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel at a summit in Paris on Monday (4 July) told their six Balkan counterparts that enlargement of the European Union would continue.

"The British decision does not in any way put into question commitments made toward countries in the Balkan region. They w...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

