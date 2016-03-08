EU proposes equal pay for posted workers

The European Commission on Tuesday (8 March) decided to reform the directive on posted workers in order to limit social dumping inside the EU.

According to the proposed new rules, a posted worker - defined as "an employee who is sent by his employer to carry out a service in another member state for a temporary period" - will have to paid as much as a local worker.

Until now, employers were obliged only to pay them at the minimum rate, when it existed, even if the local workforce ...