Fixing Europe’s digital skills gap

Don’t believe the pessimists.
You might read that Europe is lagging way behind the US when it comes to startups and the web. The truth is, Europe is a hotbed of creative and successful developers.
Many apps and websites you use to get about town more easily, entertain yourself, book a holiday, were born in Europe. Angry Birds, BlaBlaCar, Skyscanner, Candy Crush Saga, SwiftKey and countless more were built here and have risen to become household names the world over.
Th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here