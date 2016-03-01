EU court backs refugees' free movement, in most cases

People granted international protection can freely live and move anywhere they want in a member state but may be ordered to reside at a specific address in limited cases.
The European Court of Justice on Monday (1 March) ruled "a place-of-residence condition" can be imposed if the person is somehow unable to integrate.
In practice, the restriction would apply in few cases.
The resi...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
