People with international protection status can, in most cases, live and reside anywhere in the hosting EU state (Photo: IFRC)

EU court backs refugees' free movement, in most cases

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

People granted international protection can freely live and move anywhere they want in a member state but may be ordered to reside at a specific address in limited cases.

The European Court of Justice on Monday (1 March) ruled "a place-of-residence condition" can be imposed if the person is somehow unable to integrate.

In practice, the restriction would apply in few cases.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

MEPs question EU border guard proposal
