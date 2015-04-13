Nordic pact heightens tension with Russia

The Kremlin has complained that a new Nordic defence pact is “directed against Russia” and amounts to a “confrontational approach” on the Ukraine crisis.

The Russian foreign ministry issued the statement on its website on Sunday (12 April).

It said “Nordic defence co-operation … has begun to be directed against Russia in a way that could undermine the positive engagement accumulated over the past decade”.

It voiced “concern” that Finland and Sweden, which are not Nato memb...