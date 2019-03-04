Ad
Hungary's Viktor Orban (c) urged Manfred Weber to shift to the right on migration (Photo: European Parliament)

Orban rejects Weber's plea to stop anti-EU posters

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban has pledged to put up new anti-migrant posters, despite hopes in his centre-right EU family that he might "apologise and put an end" to the campaign.

"In the next phase our party campaign will begin and then you will find someone else on the posters: Mr Timmermans. We will send Mr Juncker into retirement and Mr Timmermans will replace him on our posters,"

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

