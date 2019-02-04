Ad
euobserver
Italy's deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, likes to provoke Brussels - but he can't afford to lose the support of Italy's business lobby, who criticised his budget plan (Photo: Matteo Salvini/Facebook)

Italy will keep blinking in 2019

EU Political
Opinion
by Peter Schechter, Washington,

It was fashionable in 2018 to call Italy the European Union's new biggest threat.

But this will have proven a passing fad.

In 2019, Italy will return to its rightful place as the European country where few things of relevance really change. \n \nEconomists fretted that Italy's break with Europe could be worse than Brexit. Political scientists predicted a domestic crisis worse than France's discord.

A leadership vacuum worse than Germany's without Merkel. Italy, pundits sa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Peter Schechter is a political analyst, co-host of the Altamar podcast and former vice president for strategic initiatives of the Atlantic Council.

Related articles

Austerity did not help Italy - maybe spending will?
Italy and Poland in talks on anti-EU league
EU commission warns Italy on budget, moves towards fines
Italy's deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, likes to provoke Brussels - but he can't afford to lose the support of Italy's business lobby, who criticised his budget plan (Photo: Matteo Salvini/Facebook)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Peter Schechter is a political analyst, co-host of the Altamar podcast and former vice president for strategic initiatives of the Atlantic Council.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections