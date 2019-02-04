Italy will keep blinking in 2019

It was fashionable in 2018 to call Italy the European Union's new biggest threat.
But this will have proven a passing fad.
In 2019, Italy will return to its rightful place as the European country where few things of relevance really change. \n \nEconomists fretted that Italy's break with Europe could be worse than Brexit. Political scientists predicted a domestic crisis worse than France's discord.
A leadership vacuum worse than Germany's without Merkel. Italy, pundits sa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Peter Schechter is a political analyst, co-host of the Altamar podcast and former vice president for strategic initiatives of the Atlantic Council.
Peter Schechter is a political analyst, co-host of the Altamar podcast and former vice president for strategic initiatives of the Atlantic Council.