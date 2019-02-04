Italy will keep blinking in 2019

It was fashionable in 2018 to call Italy the European Union's new biggest threat.

But this will have proven a passing fad.

In 2019, Italy will return to its rightful place as the European country where few things of relevance really change.



Economists fretted that Italy's break with Europe could be worse than Brexit. Political scientists predicted a domestic crisis worse than France's discord.

A leadership vacuum worse than Germany's without Merkel. Italy, pundits sa...