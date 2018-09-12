Ad
Jean-Claude Juncker: 'We are proposing to accelerate the return of irregular migrants' (Photo: © European Union , 2018 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Mauro Bottaro)

Analysis

EU to shore up borders, returns and migrant detentions

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is demanding over a billion euros to shore up borders against migrants over the next two years, while handing over new executive powers to EU agencies tackling asylum and frontier controls.

The Wednesday (12 September) announcements made by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg are part of a larger bid to quell the surge of populism and rig...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

