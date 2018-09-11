Juncker - president of a flawed status quo

Jean-Claude Juncker will on Wednesday (12 September) deliver his last State of the European Union address as Commission president.
He will be keen to showcase his achievements over the past year, and probably of his whole presidency. We expect him to be honest about his record and self-critical in his speech, as we enter this crucial election year.
Are Europeans better off now than in 2014? The facts show they are not.
Op...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.