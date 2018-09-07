Ad
Election poster in Malmo, Sweden: Vote to be held on Sunday, 9 September (Photo: EUobserver)

Swedes eat 'junk news' diet ahead of vote

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Swedish voters are consuming much more "junk news" than other Europeans ahead of their elections, a new study has said.

Very little of it comes from Russia, despite Moscow's election-meddling track record, the analysis, by a research institute at Oxford University in the UK, out on Thursday (6 September), added.

The ratio of professional news to junk news shared on Swedish social me...

