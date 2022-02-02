Sorry, there is no real solution to the Russia Problem for now

Russia's military build-up at the Ukrainian borders has triggered a new flurry of diplomatic activities. It's not the first time that the Kremlin has engineered a crisis that focused much attention on its intentions. Time and again, commentators discuss the need for some kind of reset or other solution to the West's relation to Moscow.

Suggestions usually revolve around the thought that Eastern European states joining Nato went too far and provoked Russian insecurities and aggressions ...