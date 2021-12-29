Russia: Oil cartel will resist pressure to boost production

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday (29 December) OPEC+ would not comply with requests from China and the United States to increase the production of oil.
In an interview with the sate-owned RBC media, Novak said the request did not fit in his long-term vision, pointing out that mining companies "need to understand in advance what investments to plan in order to ensure production increases."
"We cannot constantly provide fluctuations in production," he...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.