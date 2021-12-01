Lead MEP wants 'mandatory relocation' in EU asylum law

The lead MEP on the EU's legislative migration reform wants mandatory distribution of asylum seekers to be written into law when dealing with crisis scenarios.
But a similar idea, back in 2015, led to years of deadlock among member states, derailing the European Commission's asylum package under then president Jean-Claude Juncker.
"Binding solidarity, by binding relocations, mandatory relocations, that is the main message," Spanish centre-left MEP Juan Lopez Aguilar, told fellow l...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
