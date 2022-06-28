Ad
euobserver
The Pontine Plains in central Italy (Photo: Silvia Marchetti)

Kiwis are my slavery — the hellish life of a Sikh labourer in Italy

Migration
Rule of Law
Health & Society
by Silvia Marchetti, Latina, Italy,

The Pontine Plains are a fertile, sunny patch of land south of Rome where exploited Indian migrant labourers pick premium kiwis that are exported across Europe.

Italy is the world's second top producer of kiwis and this area is also home to one of Europe's largest Sikh communities. With their traditional red turbans and long beards, the men tend to the fields year-round.

Deep Singh, a 40-year old fruit picker from the Punjab region in India, thought his worst nightmares were over...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of international media.

Related articles

The exploited Sikh labourers babysitting Italy's buffalos
EU to sanction trade partners breaching labour, climate rules
The rise of Italy's new far-right star: Giorgia Meloni
The Pontine Plains in central Italy (Photo: Silvia Marchetti)

Tags

MigrationRule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of international media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections