Kiwis are my slavery — the hellish life of a Sikh labourer in Italy

The Pontine Plains are a fertile, sunny patch of land south of Rome where exploited Indian migrant labourers pick premium kiwis that are exported across Europe.

Italy is the world's second top producer of kiwis and this area is also home to one of Europe's largest Sikh communities. With their traditional red turbans and long beards, the men tend to the fields year-round.

Deep Singh, a 40-year old fruit picker from the Punjab region in India, thought his worst nightmares were over...