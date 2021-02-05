Ad
Biden: 'We will be more effective in dealing with Russia when we work in coalition and coordination with other like-minded partners' (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Biden tells Western allies: 'America's back'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"America is back" to help Europe protect herself against Russian aggression, US president Joe Biden has said in a keynote foreign policy speech.

"The message I want the world to hear today: America is back", he said at the State Department in Washington on Thursday (4 February).

"American leadership must meet this new moment of advancing authoritarianism, including the growing ambitions of China to rival the United States and the determination of Russia to damage and disrupt our d...

