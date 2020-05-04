Ad
euobserver
A police check in Bucharest (Photo: EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement)

Feature

Pandemic: Roma at receiving end of racist policing

EU Political
Health & Society
by Bernard Rorke, Budapest,
A police check in Bucharest (Photo: EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement)

More and more cases of police brutality against Roma are surfacing amidst quarantines, lockdowns and emergency measures across central and eastern Europe.

The latest incident involved an attack by a police officer on five small Romani children in Slovakia last month.

The kids, four girls and a boy, aged between seven and eleven, from the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyFeature

Author Bio

Bernard Rorke is an editor at the European Roma Rights Centre.

Related articles

Roma 'at heightened risk' from corona crisis
Slovak army deployed to quarantine Roma settlements
Coronavirus exposes increase in violence targeting women
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections