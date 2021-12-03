EU 'missed chance' to set fossil-fuel subsidies deadline

EU institutions reached a common agreement late on Wednesday (1 December) over the 8th EU Environment Action Programme (EAP) - after months of intense negotiations, but without concrete deadlines for phasing out fossil-fuel subsidies.
MEPs failed to convince national capitals of the need to set deadlines for phasing out these and other environmentally-harmful subsidies under this legally-binding commitment - that will guide the EU's environmental policy until 2030.
The new EAP, wh...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.