Ad
euobserver
Some €52bn was spent on fossil-fuel subsidies in the EU in 2020 alone (Photo: x1klima)

EU 'missed chance' to set fossil-fuel subsidies deadline

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU institutions reached a common agreement late on Wednesday (1 December) over the 8th EU Environment Action Programme (EAP) - after months of intense negotiations, but without concrete deadlines for phasing out fossil-fuel subsidies.

MEPs failed to convince national capitals of the need to set deadlines for phasing out these and other environmentally-harmful subsidies under this legally-binding commitment - that will guide the EU's environmental policy until 2030.

The new EAP, wh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Coal, oil, gas subsidies higher than public health spending
EU takes step backward on fossil fuel subsidies
EU commissioner clashes with Germany on energy subsidies
Some €52bn was spent on fossil-fuel subsidies in the EU in 2020 alone (Photo: x1klima)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections