Turkey on EU leaders' plate This WEEK

EU leaders will hold a videoconference on Thursday and Friday (25 and 26 March) where they once again will discuss the roll-out of vaccines and the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EU Commission published its proposals for the 'digital green certificate' aimed at making free movement possible in the EU, with the certificate proving that the holder is either vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19, or has a negative test.

Leaders will also talk EU-Turkey relations, after last De...