Gáspár Miklós Tamás speaking at the Hungarian parliament in 1990 (Photo: Fortepan / Urbán Tamás)

Gáspár Miklós Tamás — A real Hungarian leftist

by Nóra Schultz, Budapest,

After the 1989 transition from state socialism to market economy, Hungarians were told — just like the working classes in Western democracies — that there was no alternative to the combination of free market capitalism and liberal democratic institutional politics. But one man, who passed away last month, painted a different path.

Many who had opposed the socialist regimes of Eastern Europe were hopeful that a new free society would arise that could remedy the social and political ills...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Nóra Schultz currently works as an editor at the Budapest-based media project Partizán, she is also a founding member of Szikra, a new left-wing political organisation in Hungary.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

