With concentrated media ownership, there is a risk that media outlets can be used to push a specific agenda or political view or business interest, often to serve as a tool of the owners (Photo: TheClimateRealityProject)

Across the EU, a free and independent media is withering

by Jascha Galaski and Jonathan Day, Berlin/Brussels,

When there is an urgency, the EU has shown that it can act. It did so when it banned major Kremlin propaganda outlets and prevented their disinformation from further poisoning the European information space. It was a show of strength and a message about the importance of a free media ecosystem.

Now the EU must act with equal vigour against threats to media freedom from within its own house.

Author Bio

Jascha Galaski is advocacy officer at the Civil Liberties Union for Europe (Liberties), a watchdog that safeguards the human rights in the European Union, based in Berlin and Brussels, and operating out of 18 member states. Jonathan Day is communications manager.

