Most Frontex deportations to take place from Germany, Italy

Most return flights carried out by the EU's border police Frontex this year will take place from Italy and Germany.

"Germany and Italy are the member states that will make use of the large majority of Frontex flights for returns in 2023," confirmed the European Commission, in an email on Wednesday (15 March).

The flights are part of wider push to get EU states to use Frontex to help return rejected asylum seekers and others ordered to leave.

Some 340,000 return decisions wer...