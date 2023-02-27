A contrarian view: leaving Energy Charter Treaty is bad

Earlier this month, the European Commission recommended to EU member states to "carry out a coordinated withdrawal" from the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). This treaty, to which all EU member states have signed up, allows investors in the energy industry to legally challenge gover...
Pieter Cleppe is a Brussels-based EU-policy analyst, the editor of BrusselsReport.eu and a research fellow at the Property Rights Alliance.
