Democracy — is it in crisis or renaissance?

Nowadays you could be confused.
On the one hand, the chorus of people declaring that democracy is in crisis is loud and growing, pointing to the dwindling number of democracies around the world.
On the other hand, there is increasing talk about a rebirth of the liberal world order, pointing to a newfound sense of purpose among democracies to defeat Russia's brutal attempt to subjugate Ukra...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.