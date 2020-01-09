Ad
Croatia's Andrej Plenkovic (left) is regarded by his peers as one of the young energetic hopefuls of his centre-right European People's Party (EPP) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Croatia's EU presidency optimism beset by problems

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's newest member, Croatia, is taking over the bloc's rotating presidency at a "delicate period" for the EU, the country's centre-right prime minister Andrej Plenkovic admitted to reporters on Wednesday (8 January) in Zagreb.

The Balkan country wants to focus on economic development, connectivity, internal and external security and a globally more assertive Europe in its program for the next six months.

However, Croatia is taking over the EU presidency at a time when the EU...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

