Croatia's EU presidency optimism beset by problems

The EU's newest member, Croatia, is taking over the bloc's rotating presidency at a "delicate period" for the EU, the country's centre-right prime minister Andrej Plenkovic admitted to reporters on Wednesday (8 January) in Zagreb.

The Balkan country wants to focus on economic development, connectivity, internal and external security and a globally more assertive Europe in its program for the next six months.

However, Croatia is taking over the EU presidency at a time when the EU...