EU urges US not to start war with Iran

Europe's leading diplomats have said US actions risked triggering a conflict with Iran, as America makes plans to pour troops back into the Middle East.

The UK, America's main ally in Europe, and Germany, the EU's most powerful country, issued the warnings in Brussels on Monday (13 May) after a hastily arranged meeting with the US secretary of state.

"We are very worried about the risk of a conflict happening by accident, with an escalation that is unintended really on either s...