euobserver
The EU foreign relations chief on Monday with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the UK - the three EU states that helped broker the JCPoA (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

EU urges US not to start war with Iran

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Europe's leading diplomats have said US actions risked triggering a conflict with Iran, as America makes plans to pour troops back into the Middle East.

The UK, America's main ally in Europe, and Germany, the EU's most powerful country, issued the warnings in Brussels on Monday (13 May) after a hastily arranged meeting with the US secretary of state.

"We are very worried about the risk of a conflict happening by accident, with an escalation that is unintended really on either s...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

