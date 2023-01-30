EU aims to simplify tax credits to counteract US green subsidies

The European Union is set to propose a plan to counteract the US $369bn [€339bn] Inflation Reduction Act on Wednesday (1 February), with looser state-aid rules for tax credits in green investments.

The EU Commission has drafted plans to simplify and speed up companies' access to tax credits in an effort to prevent companies from leaving the EU.

Large wind and solar developers have criticised the EU funding regime for being too complicated and have pointed out that tax incentives ...