EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager warned the loosening of state aid rules could result in unfair advantage for some member states (Photo: European Parliament)

EU aims to simplify tax credits to counteract US green subsidies

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Union is set to propose a plan to counteract the US $369bn [€339bn] Inflation Reduction Act on Wednesday (1 February), with looser state-aid rules for tax credits in green investments.

The EU Commission has drafted plans to simplify and speed up companies' access to tax credits in an effort to prevent companies from leaving the EU.

Large wind and solar developers have criticised the EU funding regime for being too complicated and have pointed out that tax incentives ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

