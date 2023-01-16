Ad
EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič put his name to a joint statement with UK foreign secretary James Cleverly to 'scope work for potential solutions should continue in a constructive and collaborative spirit' (Photo: European Commission)

No breakthrough, but EU-UK keep talking in sign of Brexit hope

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly and EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič on Monday (16 January) agreed to have more talks to resolve the dispute over post-Brexit trading rules governing Northern Ireland.

That in itself has given reason for optimism that after years of stalemate and souring relations, the two sides are progressing towards resolving key issues around trade arrangements and its oversight.

According to a carefully-worded joint statement after a video conf...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

