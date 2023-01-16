No breakthrough, but EU-UK keep talking in sign of Brexit hope

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly and EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič on Monday (16 January) agreed to have more talks to resolve the dispute over post-Brexit trading rules governing Northern Ireland.

That in itself has given reason for optimism that after years of stalemate and souring relations, the two sides are progressing towards resolving key issues around trade arrangements and its oversight.

According to a carefully-worded joint statement after a video conf...